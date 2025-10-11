Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Formerly ‘A Very Merry Podcast.’

Kira and Amelia love cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies. So much so, they decided to start a podcast dedicated to it. But they didn’t want to be locked into one Christmas universe, so they’ve expanded to any and all cheesy tv Christmas movies, with loyalties (of course) to the Hallmark Channel and Great American Family Channel.

While the ladies have fun picking through the tropes and productions, it’s all in good fun and true sincerity. Christmasland is a magical place, where everyone gets their happy ending and no bad feelings linger. There is always snow (or a reasonable facsimile), always hot chocolate, and always love.

Thanks to the magic of the internet, we can visit Christmasland anytime we want. Grab your hot chocolate and your baking pans and…

