October 2025

Ep.3 B&B Merry: Graham Got Hotter
Ep.3 of Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia
  
Kira Davis
1:03:09
Christmas Stars: Jonathan Frakes Is Always Number One
For episode 2 of ‘Journey to Christmasland’ we reviewed Hallmark’s ‘A Biltmore Christmas.’ It was an instant JTC classic, with amazing sets and great…
  
Kira Davis
Ep.2: Sandra Bullock's First Hallmark Movie
Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia, Ep.2
  
Kira Davis
57:08
Don't Miss the Premier of Episode 2!
Make sure you’re subscribed here and over on YouTube so you don’t miss the premier of episode 2 - A Biltmore Christmas: Sandra Bullock’s First Hallmark…
  
Kira Davis
Hallmark Is Getting Spicy!
A preview of our upcoming episode 2: A Biltmore Christmas: Sandra Bullock’s First Hallmark Movie
  
Kira Davis
3:29
Christmas Stars: Sam Heughan Starring In London Production of 'Macbeth'
Checking in on some of our favorite Christmasland stars
  
Kira Davis
Ep.1 A Princess For Christmas: Smart, Funny and Surprisingly Funky
Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia, Episode 1
  
Kira Davis
1:08:51
Welcome Back to Christmasland!
We're rebranding
  
Kira Davis
Coming soon
This is Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia.
  
Kira Davis
