Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia
Ep.5 Christmas On Windmill Way: It's Probably Michigan
Ep.5 of Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia
Nov 14
Kira Davis
1:05:50
No water, no power, lots of ants: Bride's dream wedding turns to nightmare
She definitely didn't get married in Christmasland.
Nov 9
Kira Davis
Ep.4 '3 Wiser Men and A Boy':Roy Is Good With His Hands
Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia
Nov 7
Kira Davis
1:12:04
October 2025
Ep.3 B&B Merry: Graham Got Hotter
Ep.3 of Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia
Oct 31
Kira Davis
1:03:09
Christmas Stars: Jonathan Frakes Is Always Number One
For episode 2 of ‘Journey to Christmasland’ we reviewed Hallmark’s ‘A Biltmore Christmas.’ It was an instant JTC classic, with amazing sets and great…
Oct 27
Kira Davis
Ep.2: Sandra Bullock's First Hallmark Movie
Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia, Ep.2
Oct 24
Kira Davis
57:08
Don't Miss the Premier of Episode 2!
Make sure you’re subscribed here and over on YouTube so you don’t miss the premier of episode 2 - A Biltmore Christmas: Sandra Bullock’s First Hallmark…
Oct 23
Kira Davis
Hallmark Is Getting Spicy!
A preview of our upcoming episode 2: A Biltmore Christmas: Sandra Bullock’s First Hallmark Movie
Oct 21
Kira Davis
3:29
Christmas Stars: Sam Heughan Starring In London Production of 'Macbeth'
Checking in on some of our favorite Christmasland stars
Oct 18
Kira Davis
Ep.1 A Princess For Christmas: Smart, Funny and Surprisingly Funky
Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia, Episode 1
Oct 17
Kira Davis
1:08:51
Welcome Back to Christmasland!
We're rebranding
Oct 16
Kira Davis
Coming soon
This is Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia.
Oct 11
Kira Davis
