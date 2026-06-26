2 Hamiltons, 2 Kiras, One Season Finale...with Hallmark favorite Matt Hamilton

Season One of Journey to Christmasland is in the can!

We were so blessed this year with a great schedule, a great platform (thank you, Substack!) and some pretty cool guests. We saved the best for last…one of our show favorites and the best part of the ‘Three Wise Men’ series on Hallmark, Matt Hamilton.

Actor Matt Hamilton @hamiltonofficial on IG

Matt is an accomplished writer, producer and actor living in Vancouver (with his gorgeous girlfriend who has a familiar name). Hamilton’s resume is long and getting longer, but we here at JTC know him best as Mark Leclark, the saucy bro with all the Christmas lights and an unstoppable competitive drive.

We asked Matt about the ups and downs of filming for Hallmark, some of his favorite co-stars and friends he’s made along the way, and we also put him to work answering some very important Christmas advice dilemmas.

Plus: Christmasland Justice - Matt delivers the verdict on a Christmasland involving ‘As Gouda As It Gets’ (starring Matt’s good friend, Clayton James) and the legality of fondue as a cheese-making contest entry.

We had so much fun all season and what a way to end our first full season, with one of our favorites.

Many thanks to Matt for making time for us, and for his brilliant performances in the Christmasland universe we love so much.

Bonus segment airs tomorrow (Saturday, June 27) exclusively on Substack.

We’ll be dropping rewind episodes and bonus content all summer, so make sure you’re subscribed so you never miss a single laugh or cup of hot chocolate. If you’ve got a friend who might like our Christmas-all-year vibe, consider giving them the gift of this show.

And if we don’t see you behind the paywall, we’ll see you in the fall for Season 2 of our never-ending journey to the sweetest place on earth - Christmasland!

Follow the show on IG, X and FB - just search for Journey to Christmasland.

Follow Matt on Instagram @hamiltonofficial

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