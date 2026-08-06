As Hallmark and Great American start to announce their Christmas lineups, we’re keeping an eye on the options. We are even taking a look at Holidayland — you never know!

But there is one movie that already has a spot on the calendar.

Only one.

A Grand Biltmore Christmas

Hallmark has finally announced an air date (December 8), so we will be watching the next week!

It stars Holland Roden from Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, Niall Matter from the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries among others, Andie MacDowell who is Andie MacDowell, and Jonathan Frakes from A Biltmore Christmas.

What do you think? Will we still love a Polaha-free trip to the Biltmore? We do love the Biltmore. Will we love time travel going in the opposite direction (past-to-future instead of future-to-past)?

I have a feeling the answer to both will be “yes.” And I’m excited to find out.

Anything else you’ve heard about for this Christmas that we have to know about? Drop a comment below or tag us when you see it on social media!

It’s currently one million degrees outside and I can’t wait for Christmas.

Amelia

P.S. Have you been checking out the bonus content? We’ve got fresh advice and an insane trip to Holidayland for you! Don’t watch that second one with the kids around because that movie was not family friendly. Also don’t watch it with your mom like I did.