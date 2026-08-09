A Royal Christmas: Revolution In Cordinia

Our Summer Rewind series continues as we dip into the archives of our first podcast, A Very Merry Podcast.

You may remember we decided it would be a good idea to rebrand as there was already a more established podcast with a similar name. But we did a lot of great work over there, so we decided to share some of those episodes to keep the content rolling for the summer on the free side.

We’re still making fresh content for our VIPs. Upgrade to a paid subscription to enjoy fresh movie reviews, advice segments and bonus interviews.

This episode originally aired in December of 2020 and it covered a range of topics including our favorite Hallmark repeat watches, including The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and If I Only Had Christmas. We were audio-only in those days so visuals are limited.

We ended up landing on Lacey Chabert’s A Royal Christmas. It’s a familiar plot (naturally) and one of our favorites. And it made us wonder - do any of these American princess romances ever result in revolution? Listen to find out and don’t forget to upgrade if you haven’t already. If you haven’t heard our review of The Jealous Bride, you are really missing a…fun one.

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