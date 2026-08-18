Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

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A Timeless Christmas: Time Travel Shenanigans

Our Summer Rewind series tackles time travel in Christmasland
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis

Welcome to the Summer Rewind, where we replay some of our archived catalog for those who maybe haven’t heard the old iteration of our show.

This episode originally aired on Christmas Eve of 2020, when this show was called A Very Merry Podcast. Back then we would each tell each other about a movie we loved. for this show, we unexpectedly chose the same plot device…time travel.

Amelia gives her thoughts on A Timeless Christmas and I talk about the first and only Christmas STEM movie I’ve ever seen, Christmas Comes Twice. Coincidentally, the latter stars a very recent inductee of JTC, Michael Xavier…otherwise known as Josh from The Jealous Bride.

Enjoy this rewind and don’t forget you can also subscribe to us on YouTube. Upgrade your subscription for bonus content throughout the summer!

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