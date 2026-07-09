Journey to Christmasland is on it’s summer break. Summer is the worst of all seasons and I will not be taking any questions on this matter.

As another wise Hammy once said

Here’s what you need to know about our summer break:

We will be uploading the old podcast episodes as reruns here and there. Those will be available to everyone. Will be will be creating some new episodes, but they will all be for paid members only. Fun things are in store! We will be back full speed when new Christmas movies start coming out.

I’m also pretty excited that Great American is showing A Christmas Castle Proposal tonight. You know it’s one of our favorites. Give it a watch, then watch our episode about it:

And then our conversation with writer/director Adrian Powers!

It is IMPERATIVE you get caught up with what’s happening in the very real kingdom of Torovia before the third movie comes out in just a few weeks.

Until next time!

Amelia