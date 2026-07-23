Tomorrow, we’ll have a new bonus episode for paid subscribers— Kira and I are giving out our awards for season one!

Which Robert Baron was the most villainous?

Which Christmas Ham hammed it up the most?

Which Tree Topper topped them all?

Find out tomorrow!

Yesterday, we recorded a bonus episode for next week that took us way outside of our usual scope.

When we talked to Hallmark’s Matt Hamilton (you may know him as Mark LaClark from the Three Wise Men series), he told us about a Lifetime movie that had just premiered.

We had to watch it, and we were not prepared. The commentary on this movie starts with next week’s episode. So, take some deep breaths, get that paid subscription if you haven’t already, and settle in for a wild ride.

Reruns of our OG podcast will be running as reruns throughout the summer, but the bonus stuff is going to be too good to miss.

And the most important news of the day

Today is Kira’s birthday! Please join me in wishing a happy day and a blessed year ahead to the best co-host and friend a girl could ask for.

In honor of Kira’s birthday, how about giving a gift to a friend? The gift of Christmasland.

Give a Subscription!

Until next time,

Amelia