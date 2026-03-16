Good morning!

The Final Four Begins today.

On Friday, Kira and I went live to announce the results of the Elite Eight round. Which means we announced who would be moving forward to the Final Four.

We had some surprises last week! What will this week bring?

Voting is Open!

If you’re new to Christmasland, welcome! Here’s what March Madness is and how it all works.

Voting opens today for VIP members and runs through Thursday. If you’re not a VIP member yet, we have a great discount going through the end of the month so you can vote for your favorites. Click here to subscribe.

Click to Vote

Friday, we will announce the results in another live episode (right here on Substack at 10:00 am eastern).

Who will make it to next week’s finals?

Happy voting!

Amelia

P.S. We’re still trying to figure out the vote counter that is displaying to voters. We can see from the back end that the percentages are correct, but the actual vote numbers are off. Rest assured your vote is being counted!