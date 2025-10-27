Actor Jonathan Frakes play ‘Winston’ in ‘A Biltmore Christmas’

For episode 2 of ‘Journey to Christmasland’ we reviewed Hallmark’s ‘A Biltmore Christmas.’ It was an instant JTC classic, with amazing sets and great performances.

Kira was especially excited for this movie for one important reason - Jonathan Frakes.

Frakes turns in a career-making performance as Winston, the Biltmore estate manager and caretaker. He’ll go down as one of the greats for this one, but Biltmore fans shouldn’t forget what made Frakes one of the premier talents in American television to begin with - Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG).

Frakes played the handsome, irascible Commander Will Riker - Number One to Jean-Luc Picard’s stoic, diplomatic Enterprise captain. If Picard represented the experience and restraint of the beloved Captain James T. Kirk, Riker represented his hot-headedness and sex appeal.

We don’t prefer too much sex appeal in Christmasland, but Frakes is a pro. His ‘Winston’ was a consummate, upstanding professional.

We noticed MSN recently did a little tribute to Commander Riker’s best TNG scenes and since we’ve been talking about him recently, we thought we’d share it with the Biltmore fans. And here’s a little compilation of the infamous ‘Riker lean.’

Christmasland salutes you, Number One!

Jonathan Frakes’ Top 10 Riker Performances in Star Trek

