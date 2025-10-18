*Keeping you updated on some of the stars from the movies we watch

For our first episode we reviewed ‘A Princess For Christmas’ starring Sam Heughan and we thought it might be fun to check in on Sam and see what he’s up to these days. We know he has been very busy with the ‘Outlander’ series on Showtime, but Sam is an accomplished stage actor.

Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and earned a 2003 Olivier nomination for most promising performer for David Greig’s “Outlaying Islands” at the Royal Court and Traverse Theatre. His stage credits also include “Crime & Punishment,” “The Seagull” and “Prometheus Bound.”

Variety is reporting he is now starring in a production of ‘Macbeth’ (as Macbeth) at The Royal Shakespeare Company in London.

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production photos from its modern-dress “Macbeth,” marking Sam Heughan‘s first performance with the company and his return to theater after 10 years focused on screen work.

The production sets the classic Shakespearean tale in 1990s Scotland.

Here are a couple of stills provided by RSC. The production runs through December 6, so if you’re in London, stop by. Be sure to tell Sam we love his work in a ‘Princess For Christmas!’

Sam Heughan in RSC’s production of ‘Macbeth, courtesy of RSC