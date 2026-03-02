Today is the day.

Christmasland March Madness kicks off today with the Sweet Sixteen Round.

16 favorite Christmasland actors

16 favorite Christmasland actresses

16 plot devices Christmasland loves to see

16 tropes that tell us we’re in Christmasland

Click on over to Christmasland March Madness to view the brackets and vote on each head-to-head matchup.

Each week, only the winner of each matchup moves forward. So, next week you will have eight options, then four. And then our finalists will square off.

Kira and I can’t wait to see who and what you choose to move forward. Let’s imagine the perfect movie together!

Go to March Madness

And, just because the term “Sweet Sixteen” makes me think of the movie Sixteen Candles, let’s all take a moment to appreciate Jake Ryan.

Egregious Jake Ryan GIF courtesy of Amelia

Happy voting and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Amelia

P.S. Feel free to share the link with your Christmasland-loving friends!