Danica McKellar is good at math.

We know this about the accomplished actress and star of some of our favorite Christmasland movies because she has a degree in math sciences from UCLA. We also know it because in between bringing us Christmas joy on the airwaves, she’s authored several books about math…non-fiction and children’s genre. And we know this because even while studying in college she co-authored a scientific paper on “Percolation and Gibbs states multiplicity for ferromagnetic Ashkin–Teller models on Z2.”

Duh.

But, despite all that education and pedigree, perhaps the most glaring proof of McKellar’s stellar intelligence is…

…an Instagram video.

Everyone knows that Instagram is where you go for top-level education and information, and that’s where we found this stunning display of intellectual superiority from McKellar. Forget the degrees. Forget the books. Forget all of her educational accomplishments. This is how we know Danica McKellar is smarter than all of us. Instagram.

Watch McKellar teach this multiplication hack to a normie podcaster. Watch him be blown away.

He is all of us.

Where were you when I was seven, Danica???!

She didn’t make it to the March Madness finals, but Danica McKellar is always a champion to us…and now she’s our teacher too!

Share