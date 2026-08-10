Diner en Blanc is a magical experience. What is it?

Elegantly dressed, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. Over the course of the evening, guests savor a meal, dance, reconnect with the finer things in life, and make new traditions, as they appreciate their city’s beauty and the night’s magic.

The elegant mass community dinner began in Paris in 1988 and has since expanded to cities across the world. After a 7-year break (thanks to COVID), they’re back, and I was so thrilled to rejoin the party this month as DEB relaunched their Los Angeles dinner. I thought it would be fun to share a bit of that experience with our audience. I hope you enjoy this little beat-by-beat trek through the revival of Diner en Blanc. It felt appropriate to leave this story here, where we celebrate the ‘magic’ of Christmas all year round. A magical experience deserves an appropriate home.

Here is my DEB Los Angeles 2026 story…viva le Diner en Blanc!

It’s finally here! After a 7-year pause Diner en Blanc is back and we couldn’t be more excited.

My husband and I leave our home a few hours early. We’re driving in from Orange County to our Beverly Hills meeting location. There, we will meet our table leader (Stacia, whom you may remember from our ‘You Don’t Bake a Silk Pie’ episode) and other companions in our grouping. There will be dozens of groupings. We’re just one, but we will all meet in roughly the same location. From there we will walk (or possibly take the Metro) to the event. Where you meet is not necessarily where you will party, so we have spent days throwing guesses at each other. Will it be one of the fabulous museums, like when we dined in the Rose Garden of the Natural History Museum? Or will it be in an iconic oceanside location, like when we took over the Santa Monica Pier? Guessing is part of the fun.

It’s hot. I’m waffling about my outfit. The dress code is elegant and, of course, white. The only accents can be silver or gold, even when it comes to shoes. I opt for a cute, long-sleeved white mini-dress and pray the openness of the lace-type pattern provides enough cooling for the hottest part of the day. I add a pearl headband and my signature flower pin (white). After a lot of hemming and hawing I choose brand new white sneakers for my shoes. It’s breaking code, a bit…elegance is required. I focus on elevating my outfit with sophisticated accents, hoping my sneakers will fly as “L.A. elegance.” We will have to walk blocks, at least, and for our first year back I’m thinking I want to be comfortable enough to enjoy the path. My husband chooses linen pants and a casual polo.

We arrive in Beverly Hills a bit early, which is preferable because finding parking is always its own adventure. We must make sure the parking lot will still be open when the celebration breaks around 11pm. We find a suitable spot and walk three blocks to our established meeting spot. We can see other DEBs making their way as well…splashes of white against the grey concrete jungle. As we converge, the splashes become a tapestry.

We meet up with Stacia. She is excited and the feeling is contagious. Despite the initial chaos, Stacia never lets her smile drop, checking in her group members and shouting last-minute instructions. I say hello to my friend, Shauna, who has made herself the most fabulous hat. It has a birdhouse on it. Enough said.

Shauna’s fabulous hat

It’s finally time to start walking. We still don’t know where we’re going, but we are instructed to follow our group leaders who are holding signs to keep us focused on direction. We file in behind Stacia and start the walk, supplies in hand. Part of the magic of DEB is that you are required to bring your own table set-ups. Food, table decor, decorations…everything. In the past, we were also required to bring our own table and chairs, which added to the challenge of transportation. This year DEB has offered the option of renting a table and chairs. Our entire group chose to do that, and it makes the journey a bit easier. Still, we are a mob of adults in white, lugging bags and picnic baskets and feathers and all manner decorations.

We make quite the sight, hundreds of people dressed all in white, marching in a line past shops and residents and unsuspecting tourists. We pass through the middle of several outdoor restaurant patios, and I see diners smile in wonder, pulling out their phones to record the sudden onslaught of white. We must look like some kind of fancy cult. I pass by a young family eating in a booth and a little girl points to us, turning to her mother to ask what all those people are doing. In that moment it occurs to me that we have now become an iconic part of someone’s quintessential Los Angeles experience. We will always be in their L.A. story now.

Pretty cool.

We only walk for about 15 minutes before we see the Promised Land. Turns out, it’s Beverly Hills City Hall. The entire street is closed down for us, and rows and rows of tables and chairs are laid out, awaiting our preparations. There is music playing and a gorgeous woman is singing gorgeous French songs. I immediately feel elegant, even in my sneakers.

Partners immediately split up - one to set up the table (you have 20 minutes, give or take a half-hour) and one to head to the wine line. Outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed and wine purchases are made ahead of time and picked up on-site. Our team runs like a fine-tuned machine. We’ve only got a couple of newbies and Stacia is a pro. We immediately head to our posts and begin the chaos of set-up.

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I’ve only brought basic decorations. As with my shoes, I opted for practicality over showmanship for the first time back in years. It will take a bit to get my white-clad sea legs back…a couple of tea lights, some string lights, a centerpiece vase. Others are far more committed. Some bring elaborate displays that encompass the entire group table - chandeliers, sculptures, feather boas…all carefully coordinated to fit their tables while leaving space for table settings. It’s fun to see how each party interprets their own elegance.

All of your extras must fit completely under your table. There should be no sign of set-up. A few partiers have chosen to ignore the rule and try to get away with storing their wagons on the side of the street. They are quickly corrected. This is a hard and fast rule. You will be put out of the event if you cannot follow the directions. The uniformity is part of the experience.

My husband returns with the wine. Victory! The tables are coming together and the buzz is increasing. Just as dusk descends, our DEB hosts give the signal. It is time for the traditional napkin-twirl to get things started (this is why you are required to bring cloth napkins). We grab our napkins and join the twirl - our first in seven years.

After that, the night is a whirlwind of food and music and conversation. The French singer wraps up and a mime and burlesque performers take her place. Someone has a bubble machine and the lights turn them into floating magic as they mark the growing night above our heads.

Once we have eaten our fill and toasted with our friends, we leave our table to explore the rest of the party. I marvel at the table scapes and menu options. Some partygoers have created elaborate towers of pastries and hors d'oeuvres. Others have brought full-on meals with separate courses. We pass a table with a full barbecue feast - brisket, potatoes, pulled pork…the works. I marvel at the audacity and feel a tinge of envy as I pass by. It takes a real grown-up to bring barbecue to a white party. And yes, I do clock them when they leave and yes, they are perfectly clean. Not a spot. I offer the appropriate praise and silently wonder if I’d ever have it in me to do the same and come out clean on the other side.

I do not believe I do.

Everyone is happy. Everyone is celebrating. It is a diverse group of people but there are no attitudes, there is no crankiness. People bump into each other, cut off paths, spill and drop things, but no one fusses. Apologies abound. We are all one family tonight and we’re only here to have a good time. There are no hard feelings, only bubbles…in the air and in our glasses.

Many people are sharing their edible delights. I pass a woman who is handing out tarts, and another who is welcoming people to share their cupcakes. I do not partake. I am stuffed and a little bit drunk, but I thank everyone who offers.

Once night falls, the DJ comes on. There is a nervous moment when the power to the speakers fails and we are music-less, but the crowd does not panic. We make our own music instead while the organizers rush to discover the issue. All ends well. The music returns and we haven’t missed a beat.

I spend a lot of time dancing. Alone, with friends, with strangers. No one looks weird just doing what they want. We’re all here for the same thing. I hop around as if I don’t have 52-year-old legs. I’ll pay for it tomorrow, but tonight the joy is free. I take in the fashion specter. Some people have come in full DEB regalia - costumes, masks, bustles and sparkles. Others have chosen more simple elegance with a bit of flare, like my friend Shauna’s hat. Everyone looks great.

The night winds on, and I notice the crowd beginning to thin. Parking garages wait for no man, even if he is looking fabulous in white. We get the obligatory photo at the DEB sign and begin packing up. At DEB, we endeavor to leave no trace behind where possible. What you pack in, you pack out. You are responsible for your trash and all of your supplies. I pull out our trash bag and clear our space. My husband, the expert packer, reassembles our Rubik’s Cube of picnic supplies. We leave with the mission accomplished - not a trace of the Davis’ remains.

We say our goodbyes, French-style…kiss-kiss! As we head back to the parking garage, we pass a young man on a bike. He’s in his 20s or 30s, clearly just getting off work in some kitchen. He is staring at the spectacle just two blocks in front of him at City Hall. I ask him if he’s wondering what is going on. He tells us he has just asked someone about it and it sounds really cool. His eyes are wide and I recognize the shocked smile on his face - that’s what Los Angeles used to look like. Awe. Hope. Potential. It is the look of a man who thinks he might be in a place where dreams do come true. I tell him to join us next year and he replies that he has already made plans to do just that. We tell him we look forward to seeing him there and continue on our way. My husband is doing all the heavy lifting and he’s anxious to get back to the car.

On the way home we debrief our separate experiences of the night. We talk about all the people we met and our favorite parts of the evening. We plan what we might do differently next year. We laugh and we talk and we express our gratefulness for the return of this uniquely positive and luxurious experience.

At home, I disassemble my outfit and quietly congratulate myself. Not a spot to be seen. I managed to stay gleaming (if not sweaty) all night. I text Stacia to thank her for her joyful and expert leadership. It’s always a chaotic wind-up but the payoff is priceless and Stacia managed it perfectly.

It feels good to be back. It feels like a little bit of pre-COVID life, as if we are finally putting the COVID-era to bed. And it feels like a little bit of old Los Angeles, when people came here to pursue dreams and witness dreamy things.

I don’t remember my head hitting the pillow. I only remember feeling warm and happy and grateful for a fabulous night with fabulous (old and new) friends.

And I decide that next year, I’m going to wear a ball gown.