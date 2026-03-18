Hi, Christmasland friends –



We’re down to the Final Four round in Christmasland March Madness.

Four actors

Four actresses

Four plot lines

Four tropes

Vote on your favorites now!

Vote Here

At that link, you’ll also find more about how everything works and a link to get a discounted VIP membership.

Get your votes in before we close the polls at the end of the day tomorrow (Thursday, March 19).

Then join Kira and me Friday morning at 10:00 eastern as we reveal the results LIVE, right here on Substack. Just head to our homepage and we will be there.

Remember to vote and advocate for your favorites!

We can’t wait to see who makes the finals.

Amelia