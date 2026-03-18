Don't Forget to Vote!
Final Four voting ends tomorrow
Hi, Christmasland friends –
We’re down to the Final Four round in Christmasland March Madness.
Four actors
Four actresses
Four plot lines
Four tropes
Only two from each category will move on to next week’s finals!
Vote on your favorites now!
At that link, you’ll also find more about how everything works and a link to get a discounted VIP membership.
Get your votes in before we close the polls at the end of the day tomorrow (Thursday, March 19).
Then join Kira and me Friday morning at 10:00 eastern as we reveal the results LIVE, right here on Substack. Just head to our homepage and we will be there.
Remember to vote and advocate for your favorites!
We can’t wait to see who makes the finals.
Amelia