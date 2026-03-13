This morning, Kira and I went LIVE on Substack to announce the winners of the Elite Eight Round.

Watch Here!

Did your favorites move forward?

Voting on the Final Four round starts Monday, so start thinking about your choices.

Remember to lobby your friends, family, and anyone who catches you when you fall off a ladder to get involved, too.

We’re offering 25% off in the month of March,

so this is the perfect time to subscribe.

See you when voting opens Monday!



In the meantime, follow along on social media for updates.

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Have a great weekend,

Amelia