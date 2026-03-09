We have a lot for you this Monday morning!

Specifically, three things.

The Elite Eight Round of March Madness begins today!

The opening round (Sweet Sixteen) was so much fun – but also, I forgot how sad I was going to be when people were knocked out!

Choose your favorite Christmasland actor, actress, plot device, and trope as we create our imaginary ideal movie.

Vote Here!

If you’re new, welcome! Find out more about March Madness and how it works here.

We did a live episode on Friday to announce the winners!

This was our first live episode and it was so much fun! Did you watch?

Watch now!

There’s also a new unboxing video!

Kira and I order boxes of unclaimed mail and unbox them…then discuss who in Christmasland originally ordered the item.

If you tell us who you think ordered the item, we’ll send it to you!

There is your Monday update! Now it’s time to vote, watch, subscribe, and share with your Christmasland-loving friends.

Have a great week,

Amelia