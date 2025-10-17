Ep.1 A Princess For Christmas: Smart, Funny and Surprisingly Funky

We’re rebranding!

Same podcast, new name. You can find us on Substack and YouTube.

If you’re new here, we love cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies and we love talking about them. We’ve expanded the Hallmark universe to “Christmasland” in general in order to accommodate some other great films from other great channels.

This week we fulfill a promise from our old podcast and review Hallmark’s ‘A Princess For Christmas’ from 2011. This film stars a very youthful Sam Heuhan (Outlander) and a very…seasoned Sir Roger Moore (007).

“When Jules Daly’s sister and brother-in-law are tragically killed in an accident, Jules Daly (Katie McGrath) becomes guardian to her young niece Maddie and nephew Milo. On top of balancing the daily hysteria of becoming an overnight parent, Jules was recently laid off at work, her car is on the fritz, and the kids’ shenanigans have caused a dozen nannies to flee. When an ominous knock on the door comes late one evening, Jules wonders, what now? At the door is Paisley Winterbottom (Miles Richardson), a proper English butler, with a curious invitation: a Christmas holiday with grandfather, Edward (Roger Moore), the Duke of Castlebury Hall, who was absent from the kids’ lives, but wants to reconnect out of love for his late son. Jules initially wants to decline the trip, but her eventual acceptance makes for a magical Christmas season for everyone.”

Will a precocious little girl melt the cold, black heart of her curmudgeonly grandfather?

Will the handsome prince choose royalty over romance?

Why are there so many orphans in Christmasland?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper (or the Candace Cameron Bure) for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

