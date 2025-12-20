Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Ep.10 A Grand Ole Opry Christmas: We refuse to accept 1995 as 'in the past'

Respecting the Polaha for our last episode of 2025
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Dec 20, 2025

What better way to end the year than to put some respect on the name of Polaha? The girls dive into “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” starring Nikki DeLoach and Christmasland fave Kristoffer Polaha.

Will Gentry finally discover what caused the breakup of her father’s famous country music duo?

Will Mac ever find a way to tell Gentry how he truly feels?

Is 1995 really far enough behind us to make it a time travel destination?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

  • Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

  • Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

  • Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

X@JTChristmasland

IG@JTChristmasland

