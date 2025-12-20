Ep.10 A Grand Ole Opry Christmas: We refuse to accept 1995 as 'in the past'

What better way to end the year than to put some respect on the name of Polaha? The girls dive into “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” starring Nikki DeLoach and Christmasland fave Kristoffer Polaha.

Will Gentry finally discover what caused the breakup of her father’s famous country music duo?

Will Mac ever find a way to tell Gentry how he truly feels?

Is 1995 really far enough behind us to make it a time travel destination?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

