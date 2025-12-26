Ep.11 Holiday Rewind - A Five Star Christmas: Hot Sassafras

Merry Christmas! The girls are taking a holiday break, but didn’t want to leave you without something to hold you over. Now seemed like a good time to reach into the archives and remaster a couple of key episodes from our previous Christmas podcast. Amelia thought it might be nice to pick some of the most referenced archived episodes.



This week’s replay is a Christmasland favorite and one Kira and Amelia talk about often- ‘A Five Star Christmas: Hot Sassafrass’



Will the big city travel writer give Lucy’s family B&B the review they need to stay open?



Will Lucy’s family ever figure out they can just act like a normal family to get what they want?



Will Kira and Amelia ever recover from the unhinged chemistry in this modern classic?



Original episode: A Very Merry Podcast 12/13/2020







