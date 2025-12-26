Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Ep.11 Holiday Rewind - A Five Star Christmas: Hot Sassafras

...replaying a classic from the archives for the holiday break
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Dec 26, 2025

Merry Christmas! The girls are taking a holiday break, but didn’t want to leave you without something to hold you over. Now seemed like a good time to reach into the archives and remaster a couple of key episodes from our previous Christmas podcast. Amelia thought it might be nice to pick some of the most referenced archived episodes.

This week’s replay is a Christmasland favorite and one Kira and Amelia talk about often- ‘A Five Star Christmas: Hot Sassafrass’

Will the big city travel writer give Lucy’s family B&B the review they need to stay open?

Will Lucy’s family ever figure out they can just act like a normal family to get what they want?

Will Kira and Amelia ever recover from the unhinged chemistry in this modern classic?

Original episode: A Very Merry Podcast 12/13/2020



Subscribe to all the things. Like and leave a review. That’s what any good Christmasland resident would do.
X@JTChristmasland
IG@JTChristmasland

#cheesychristmasmovies #christmas #gaf #hallmark #romance
#fivestarchristmas #bethanyjoylenz

YouTube

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kira Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture