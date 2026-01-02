Ep.12 Ghosts of Christmas Always: Father Knows Best

Happy New Year! The girls are taking a holiday break, but didn’t want to leave you without something to hold you over. Now seemed like a good time to reach into the archives and remaster a couple of key episodes from our previous Christmas podcast. Amelia thought it might be nice to pick some of the most referenced archived episodes.

This week’s replay is a Christmasland explainer. Where did Kira and Amelia find the inspiration for the Robert A. Baron Award for best villain? ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Always’ had one of the ladies’ favorite Christmasland devices - time travel. Unfortunately it missed the mark in other ways, but one thing that did leave an impression was the character of the capitalist pig father, whom Kira and Amelia were not quite sure was a villain by the end of the film.

The original episode is audio only. Enjoy the replay and tune in for a fresh episode next week!

Original episode: A Very Merry Podcast 11/3/2022

