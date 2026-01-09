Ep.13 Holiday Rewind - A Royal In Paradise: Torovia is definitely a real country

The girls are doing one last holiday replay before they start with fresh episodes. This week - A Royal In Paradise…OR…A Prince In Paradise. Depends on where you live.

Christmasland goes to the beach this week. Kira and Amelia take on Great American’s first New Years movie “A Prince in Paradise.” A heart-broken writer heads to a beachside vacation only to run into her ex-boyfriend and his new love, but don’t worry, an undercover prince is around to save the day.

The original episode is audio only. Enjoy the replay and tune in for a fresh episode next week!

Original episode: A Very Merry Podcast 11/23/23

