Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Ep.14 Christmas All Around Us: Highs, Lows and March Madness

Kira Davis
Jan 16, 2026

In this episode of Journey to Christmasland, Kira Davis and Amelia Hamilton reflect on their experiences from the past season, discussing their favorite moments, movies, and the highs and lows of the holiday films they reviewed.

Also, a preview of upcoming episodes and the JTC March Madness contest.

