Ep.15 We did not coordinate our outfits on purpose: With Royal Expert Kinsey Schofield

We just showed up like this
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Jan 24, 2026

The ladies welcome Royal Expert Kinsey Schofield to the show to fact-check royal protocol in Christmasland, and yes, they all wore the same thing.

  • Do royals valet?

  • What exactly to royal butlers do?

  • Do royals get perms?

Kira and Amelia ask the tough questions, Kinsey brings the hard truths.

