Ep.15 We did not coordinate our outfits on purpose: With Royal Expert Kinsey Schofield

The ladies welcome Royal Expert Kinsey Schofield to the show to fact-check royal protocol in Christmasland, and yes, they all wore the same thing.

Do royals valet?

What exactly to royal butlers do?

Do royals get perms?

Kira and Amelia ask the tough questions, Kinsey brings the hard truths.

Follow Kinsey Schofield ‘Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered’

https://www.youtube.com/@KinseySchofieldUnfiltered

IG Instagram

#hallmark #cheesychristmasmovies

Subscribe to all the things. Like and leave a review. That’s what any good Christmasland resident would do.

X@JTChristmasland

IG@JTChristmasland

#cheesychristmasmovies #christmas #gaf #halmark #ghostsofchristmasalways

YouTube