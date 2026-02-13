Ep.16 Holiday Touchdown: A Bill's Love Story...We did a football movie!

The ladies are back with a new movie to review. In honor of America’s favorite holiday - Super Bowl Sunday - Kira and Amelia take on ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bill’s Love Story”
PLUS: Christmas advice - advising a Christmasland-er on how she should deal with a family member who resents her dietary restrictions.
Do the girls know enough about football to fill an entire episode?
Does everyone in Bills land drive a Toyota?
Will this Hallmark movie ever mention Christ in their Christmas offering?
Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:
Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce
Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance
Christmas Tree Topper for best performance
