Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Ep.16 Holiday Touchdown: A Bill's Love Story...We did a football movie!

In honor of Super Bowl Sunday...you're welcome
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Feb 13, 2026

The ladies are back with a new movie to review. In honor of America’s favorite holiday - Super Bowl Sunday - Kira and Amelia take on ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bill’s Love Story”

PLUS: Christmas advice - advising a Christmasland-er on how she should deal with a family member who resents her dietary restrictions.

Do the girls know enough about football to fill an entire episode?

Does everyone in Bills land drive a Toyota?

Will this Hallmark movie ever mention Christ in their Christmas offering?

#hallmark #cheesychristmasmovies #holidaytouchdown #abillslovestory

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

  • Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

  • Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

  • Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

X@JTChristmasland

IG@JTChristmasland

#cheesychristmasmovies #christmas #gaf #halmark #ghostsofchristmasalways

