Ep.16 Holiday Touchdown: A Bill's Love Story...We did a football movie!

The ladies are back with a new movie to review. In honor of America’s favorite holiday - Super Bowl Sunday - Kira and Amelia take on ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bill’s Love Story”

PLUS: Christmas advice - advising a Christmasland-er on how she should deal with a family member who resents her dietary restrictions.

Do the girls know enough about football to fill an entire episode?

Does everyone in Bills land drive a Toyota?

Will this Hallmark movie ever mention Christ in their Christmas offering?

#hallmark #cheesychristmasmovies #holidaytouchdown #abillslovestory

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

