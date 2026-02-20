Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Transcript

Ep.18 You Don't Bake A Silk Pie

Christmasland Baking Etiquette Expert Stacia joins the show
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Feb 20, 2026

The girls welcome their good friend and Christmasland baking etiquette expert (okay, we just made that title up) Stacia to the show to talk about baking in Christmasland and how Hallmark treats baking competitions…and just how does one bake a pumpkin silk pie anyway?

Stacia will attempt to guide Kira and Amelia through the baking dos and donts of Christmasland.

Guide movie: Pumpkin Pie Wars

#hallmark #cheesychristmasmovies #baking #pumpkinpiewars #gaf

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia is made solely for the purpose of bringing joy to the slog of the internet. It’s free to subscribe or support us with a paid membership for bonus content. Merry Christmas!

