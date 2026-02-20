Ep.18 You Don't Bake A Silk Pie

The girls welcome their good friend and Christmasland baking etiquette expert (okay, we just made that title up) Stacia to the show to talk about baking in Christmasland and how Hallmark treats baking competitions…and just how does one bake a pumpkin silk pie anyway?

Share

Stacia will attempt to guide Kira and Amelia through the baking dos and donts of Christmasland.

Guide movie: Pumpkin Pie Wars

#hallmark #cheesychristmasmovies #baking #pumpkinpiewars #gaf