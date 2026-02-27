Ep.19 Fondue is not food truck food

*DON’T FORGET: CHRISTMASLAND MARCH MADNESS STARTS MONDAY! UPGRADE YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO PARTICIPATE OR FOLLOW ALONG HERE AND ON IG

This week Kira and Amelia venture out to Vermont for some off-season semi-Christmasing. As Gouda As It Gets (Great American Family) is not a traditional Christmas movie but it does take place in Christmasland.

Brie owns a cheese shop (get it?).

Jack is the “King of Fondue.”

Will these two overcome their differences to make great cheese together? Will Jack go back to his job in the big city? Will anyone ever be prosecuted for their cheese negligence?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

Subscribe to all the things. Like and leave a review. That’s what any good Christmasland resident would do.

Enjoy our ‘Christmas Unwrapped’ series by becoming a paid member today!

#hallmark #cheesychristmasmovies #GAF #asgoudaasitgets #cheese

Share