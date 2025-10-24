Ep.2: Sandra Bullock's First Hallmark Movie

This week we review Hallmark’s 2023 offering ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ starring Christmasland favorite Kristoffer Polaha.

We’re big fans of time travel storylines and this stellar cast of veterans brings the beautiful location and wardrobes to life.

Will Lucy ever find a real-life happy ending?

Will the space-time continuum collapse under the weight of this unscientific love story?

Is Sandra Bullock really in this movie?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper (or the Candace Cameron Bure) for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

