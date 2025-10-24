Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Share post
Ep.2: Sandra Bullock's First Hallmark Movie

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia, Ep.2
Kira Davis
Oct 24, 2025
This week we review Hallmark’s 2023 offering ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ starring Christmasland favorite Kristoffer Polaha.

We’re big fans of time travel storylines and this stellar cast of veterans brings the beautiful location and wardrobes to life.

Will Lucy ever find a real-life happy ending?

Will the space-time continuum collapse under the weight of this unscientific love story?

Is Sandra Bullock really in this movie?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

  • Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

  • Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

  • Christmas Tree Topper (or the Candace Cameron Bure) for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

Follow us on IG and X @JTChristmasland

Thank you for traveling with us. Please subscribe so you never miss a departure to Christmasland!

Catch up on last week’s episode here:

Ep.1 A Princess For Christmas: Smart, Funny and Surprisingly Funky

Kira Davis
·
Oct 17
Ep.1 A Princess For Christmas: Smart, Funny and Surprisingly Funky

We’re rebranding!

Read full story

