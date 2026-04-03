Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

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Ep.24 A Christmas Castle Proposal: Is Torovia ready for trade talks?

Reviewing Great American Family's sequel to 'A Royal In Paradise'
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Apr 03, 2026

After a grueling month of sports references and March Madness results, the girls are back with the anticipated sequel to A Royal In Paradise, A Christmas Castle Proposal...or A Royal In Paradise II...or Royal In Paradise: A Christmas Castle Proposal. Three different titles, one great sequel.

Will Olivia learn how to balance love and career? Will Alexander finally pull off the perfect proposal? Is Olivia’s mother the most entitled American we’ve ever seen in Christmasland?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

  • Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

  • Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

  • Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

Subscribe to all the things. Like and leave a review. That’s what any good Christmasland resident would do.

X@JTChristmasland

IG@JTChristmasland

#cheesychristmasmovies #christmas #gaf #hallmark #achristmascastleproposal #royalinparadise

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