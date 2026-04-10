Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

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Ep.25 A Season to Blossom: Why are there so many movies in this movie?

Hallmark stuffed a ton of plots in this one
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Apr 10, 2026

It’s springtime in Christmasland! Kira and Amelia review Hallmark’s ‘A Season to Blossom’.

“An aspiring writer takes over her late grandmother’s bookstore and finds love.”

Will Elise give up her drifting ways to settle down in one place?

Will Max sell his cider to the big distributors?

Will the Apple Blossom Festival survive the big storm?

Will Max’s apple farm survive the big storm?

Will Max’s truck survive the big storm?

Will Elise ever finish her book?

Will Molly ever become the baker she’s always wanted to be?

Will Winnie and Max’s dad ever admit their feelings for each other?

Will Elise finally sell the bookstore?

Will the bookstore be turned into condos?

Will the Book Nook be a success?

Why are there so many movies in this movie?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

  • Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

  • Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

  • Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

Subscribe to all the things. Like and leave a review. That’s what any good Christmasland resident would do.

X@JTChristmasland

IG@JTChristmasland

#cheesychristmasmovies #christmas #hallmark #aseasontoblossom

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