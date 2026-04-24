Ep.26 Sweet Maple Romance: Just go with it

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This week the ladies review ‘Sweet Maple Romance’ from Great American Family Channel and PureFlix.

Emma has built a successful lifestyle website that she puts her heart and soul into called "Classically Emma". But when her numbers start trending down, she thinks she might've found her fix in a partnership with ambitious Jill.

Will Emma save her influencer brand/website/company with the “meaningful coziness” of Vermont Botanicals?

Will Jill finally drag her brother, Jesse, into expanding the family business?

What businessman horrors did Jesse experience in New York City and why did they make him afraid of business?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

Subscribe to all the things. Like and leave a review. That’s what any good Christmasland resident would do.

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