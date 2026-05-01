Ep.27 An Insider's Guide to Torovia w/Adrian Powers

If you felt the earth shift under your feet today, it’s because of the earthquake that happened on JTC - the ladies welcome a DUDE to the show.

This one was a special treat. Kira and Amelia welcome the co-writer/director of the Royal in Paradise series, Adrian Powers. Adrian joins the show all the way from Torovia Australia and he holds nothing back as he is quizzed about ‘A Christmas Castle Proposal’.

Why are there two endings to this movie? Why are there two titles?

Why is Olivia’s mother such a Debbie Downer?

How did Journey to Christmasland inspire Adrian?

And, of course, what’s the deal with the measuring tape scene?!

This episode promises to be filled with tension, debate and controversy.

Just kidding. There are no negative feelings in Christmasland.

Adrian and the girls had a fantastic time breaking down the ins and outs of Christmasland movie-making with a seasoned professional, and they even get some hot tips about the upcoming third installment.

If you’re a true Christmasland traveler, you won’t want to miss this episode.

#achristmascastleproposal #adrianpowers #greatamericanfamily #moviemaking #film