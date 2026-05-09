Ep.28 English Estate: Ciders, pianos and horses...but why?

It’s springtime in Christmasland and this week the girls travel to the UK (in spirit) to check in on everyone’s secret wish - an English manor inherited from a long, lost uncle.

Promising architect Nora Cartwright's life is about to change. She first realizes that both her boyfriend Daniel and her are too much into their respective careers to be available for a relationship and eventually breaks up with him. Soon after she gets a call from Nigel Miller, a British lawyer: Edmond Charles, her unknown great-uncle, has just passed away and left her the beautiful and huge mansion of Willowvale located in the tiny English village of Moorchester…where she meets Edmond's accountant, Jamie Allen, who is as determined to keep the mansion as her to sell it. Will they come to an arrangement? And even find love?

Will Nora find a way to sell her historic English manor so she can rent her downtown Los Angeles office space?

Will Jaime realize his own dream of furniture design?

Why are there horses in this movie?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

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