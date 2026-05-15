Ep.29 Window Wonderland: ZEITGEIST!

It’s back to Christmas in Christmasland as the ladies review Hallmark’s Window Wonderland (2013), starring Paul Campbell, Chyler Leigh, and Naomi Judd.

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A department-store window decorator learns there is a vacancy for her dream job in the run-up to Christmas, only to find a professional rival has his eye on it too.

Will Sloane realize her dream of being head window dresser at the prestigious MacGuire’s Department Store?

Will Jake realize his dream of becoming an artist?

Where does Jake put his clothes?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

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