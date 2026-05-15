Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

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Ep.29 Window Wonderland: ZEITGEIST!

Dueling window displays, dueling hearts
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
May 15, 2026

It’s back to Christmas in Christmasland as the ladies review Hallmark’s Window Wonderland (2013), starring Paul Campbell, Chyler Leigh, and Naomi Judd.

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A department-store window decorator learns there is a vacancy for her dream job in the run-up to Christmas, only to find a professional rival has his eye on it too.

Will Sloane realize her dream of being head window dresser at the prestigious MacGuire’s Department Store?

Will Jake realize his dream of becoming an artist?

Where does Jake put his clothes?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

  • Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

  • Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

  • Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

Subscribe to all the things. Like and leave a review. That’s what any good Christmasland resident would do.

X@JTChristmasland

IG@JTChristmasland

#cheesychristmasmovies #christmas #hallmark #greatamericanfamily #windowwonderland

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