Ep.3 B&B Merry: Graham Got Hotter

For episode 3 of ‘Journey to Christmasland’ the girls review Great American Family’s ‘B&B Merry.’

Will the busy travel vlogger slow down enough to find love? Will the cozy little b&b fall to the big, new, cold corporate hotel? Will the handsome B&B owner get hotter?

Will Kira stop calling it an Air bnb?

All of the answers are contained in this week’s JTC.

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper (or the Candace Cameron Bure) for best performance

