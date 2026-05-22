Ep.30 Love At the Christmas Table: Amelia was unsettled

This week the girls take a trip to the edge of Christmasland with Lifetime’s 2012 offering Love At the Christmas Table, starring Danica McKellar and Dustin Milligan.

A man realizes that his best friend since childhood is the woman that he loves.

Will Sam ever find true contentment with his life in the big city?

Will Kat learn how to let go of the comforts of life in a small town?

Will these two ever make good on 30 years of flirting?

What does it cost to keep the Christmas lights on 365 days a year?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

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