Ep.31 Amelia and the little red-headed girl...and Susie Moore

Kira is out for family business this week, but we didn’t want to leave another week without content, so Amelia bravely stepped up to lead the show and invited JTC superfan Susie Moore on to talk all things Christmasland.

*NOTE: Due to the nature of this week’s episode, Amelia was forced to use a different platform to record, so the sound and picture are a little different this week. We do what we can! Thanks for your patience.

How did the JTC podcast change Susie’s life for the better?

Does Susie have better and more talented friends than Kira and Amelia?

And the most important question…what is Susie’s favorite Kristoffer Polaha movie? Respect the Polaha!

Amelia gets all the answers for you, the faithful listeners.

On a personal note, Kira extends her thanks and appreciation for all the kind condolences fans and friends have sent regarding the passing of her beloved mother-in-law.

This week’s episode is dedicated to Faith Davis, a beautiful wife and mother and a faithful daughter of God. Rest in Peace.

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