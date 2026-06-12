Ep.32 To Philly With Love: 231 Maple

Historian and author Tony Williams joins the show this week to review the (totally accurate) historical Hallmark love story, ‘To Philly With Love.’

“A teacher and an archivist decode Revolutionary War-era love letters, taking them on a thrilling journey through Philadelphia where they uncover history-and discover a love story of their own.”

Will Emily and Nate decode their Revolutionary War love letters in time to save Emily’s home?

Will Nate be able to impress his boss at the National Archives?

Will the Ladies of Liberty ever stop being hunted by the Christmasland government?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

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Tony Williams is the author of Divided Over the Declaration: How an Enduring Debate Sustains the Vision of America