Ep.33 Summer Villa: Victor Webster and the Za Za Zou

It’s summertime in Christmasland!

Kira and Amelia take a trip to France (the Christmasland version of France) for a summer of writing, restaurants and romance as they review Hallmark’s 2016 film, Summer Villa, starring Victor Webster and Hilary Burton Dean.

A celebrity chef who is getting over a bad review and a romance novelist who can't seem to get her next book started meet accidentally at a French villa.

Will Terry finally finish her overdue romance novel?

Will Matthew save his frozen food line and his celebrity chef status?

Is raspberry jam really a suitable flavor to pair with swordfish?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

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