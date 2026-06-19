Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

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Ep.33 Summer Villa: Victor Webster and the Za Za Zou

Reviewing Hallmark's 2016 Victor Webster extravaganza
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Jun 19, 2026

It’s summertime in Christmasland!

Kira and Amelia take a trip to France (the Christmasland version of France) for a summer of writing, restaurants and romance as they review Hallmark’s 2016 film, Summer Villa, starring Victor Webster and Hilary Burton Dean.

A celebrity chef who is getting over a bad review and a romance novelist who can't seem to get her next book started meet accidentally at a French villa.

Will Terry finally finish her overdue romance novel?

Will Matthew save his frozen food line and his celebrity chef status?

Is raspberry jam really a suitable flavor to pair with swordfish?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

  • Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

  • Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

  • Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

Subscribe to all the things. Like and leave a review. That’s what any good Christmasland resident would do.

X@JTChristmasland

IG@JTChristmasland

#cheesychristmasmovies #christmas #hallmark #hallmarksummer #summervillamovie #victorwebster

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