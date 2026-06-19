Ep.33 Summer Villa: Victor Webster and the Za Za Zou

It’s summertime in Christmasland!
Kira and Amelia take a trip to France (the Christmasland version of France) for a summer of writing, restaurants and romance as they review Hallmark’s 2016 film, Summer Villa, starring Victor Webster and Hilary Burton Dean.
A celebrity chef who is getting over a bad review and a romance novelist who can't seem to get her next book started meet accidentally at a French villa.
Will Terry finally finish her overdue romance novel?
Will Matthew save his frozen food line and his celebrity chef status?
Is raspberry jam really a suitable flavor to pair with swordfish?
Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:
Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce
Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance
Christmas Tree Topper for best performance
Drop your choices in the comments!
Subscribe to all the things. Like and leave a review. That’s what any good Christmasland resident would do.
#cheesychristmasmovies #christmas #hallmark #hallmarksummer #summervillamovie #victorwebster