Ep.4 '3 Wiser Men and A Boy':Roy Is Good With His Hands

The girls review the anticipated sequel to Hallmark’s ‘3 Wise Men and a Baby’ - ‘3 Wiser Men and a Boy.’

Did the brothers figure out a way to save the Christmas play?

Did becoming a dad make Luke hotter?

Are peanut allergies real or are modern children just weak?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

