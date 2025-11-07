Ep.4 '3 Wiser Men and A Boy':Roy Is Good With His Hands

The girls review the anticipated sequel to Hallmark’s ‘3 Wise Men and a Baby’ - ‘3 Wiser Men and a Boy.’
Did the brothers figure out a way to save the Christmas play?
Did becoming a dad make Luke hotter?
Are peanut allergies real or are modern children just weak?
Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:
Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce
Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance
Christmas Tree Topper for best performance
