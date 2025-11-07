Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Ep.4 '3 Wiser Men and A Boy':Roy Is Good With His Hands

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Nov 07, 2025

The girls review the anticipated sequel to Hallmark’s ‘3 Wise Men and a Baby’ - ‘3 Wiser Men and a Boy.’

Did the brothers figure out a way to save the Christmas play?

Did becoming a dad make Luke hotter?

Are peanut allergies real or are modern children just weak?

Take the journey with Kira and Amelia. It’s free!

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

  • Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

  • Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

  • Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

Subscribe to all the things. Like and leave a review. That’s what any good Christmasland resident would do.

X@JTChristmasland

IG@JTChristmasland

YouTube

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Kira Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture