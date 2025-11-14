Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Ep.5 Christmas On Windmill Way: It's Probably Michigan

Ep.5 of Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia
Kira Davis
Nov 14, 2025

This week Kira and Amelia review ‘Christmas on Windmill Way’ from GAF, starring Chad Michael Murray.

Will Mia and Brady repair the relationship that was broken when Brady left town for a photography internship in the big city?

Will grandma save the windmill?

Where exactly is Windmill Way, and do they have mob ties?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

  • Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

  • Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

  • Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

