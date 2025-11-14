Ep.5 Christmas On Windmill Way: It's Probably Michigan

This week Kira and Amelia review ‘Christmas on Windmill Way’ from GAF, starring Chad Michael Murray.

Will Mia and Brady repair the relationship that was broken when Brady left town for a photography internship in the big city?

Will grandma save the windmill?

Where exactly is Windmill Way, and do they have mob ties?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

