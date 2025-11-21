Ep.6 Hot Frosty: The Scarf Did A Lot Of Work

Grab your passport and pack an overnight bag. The ladies are taking you on a weekend excursion to Christmasland’s slightly grittier neighboring town, Holidayland…aka Netflix.

‘Hot Frosty’ stars Christmasland royalty Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ fame.

“Widow Kathy magically brings a snowman to life. His innocence helps her heal and find love again. They bond before the holidays, but he’s doomed to melt.”

Will Jack figure out how to become a real human?

Will Kathy learn to love again?

How do you cover a naked snowman’s snowballs?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

