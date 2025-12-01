Ep.7 The Merry Gentlemen: We Regret Going To the Second Location

It’s not time to head home to the friendlier snow drifts of Christmasland just yet. The ladies continue their weekend excursion to Christmasland’s slightly grittier neighboring town, Holidayland…aka Netflix.

Chad Michael Murray returns for another leading-man turn in ‘The Merry Gentlemen.’

To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.

Will Ashley save her parents’ bar AND get her job back as a Broadway dancer? Will a random group of local townsmen have impossibly chiseled abs? Is stripping really the best way to celebrate Baby Jesus?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

