Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Ep.8 Three Wisest Men: It could have used a bit more marriage

Journey to Christmasland reviews Hallmark's final installment in the "Wise Men" trilogy
Kira Davis's avatar
Kira Davis
Dec 05, 2025

The ladies review the final film in the ‘Wise Men’ trilogy from Hallmark, “Three Wisest Men.”

It’s been a wonderful journey with the Brenner boys. They’ve become fathers, uncles, business-owners…they’re all grown up and we’re saying goodbye in this final installment.

Will Thomas get his perfect Christmas?

Will Taylor take that big job?

Will anyone in this movie just get married already?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

  • Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

  • Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

  • Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

#cheesychristmasmovies #christmas #gaf #hallmark #romance

