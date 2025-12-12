Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia

Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia



Transcript

Ep.9 Christmas By Design: Tuesday’s mom’s book-club friend’s daughter’s boyfriend is the villain

Kira and Amelia head over to BET+ for this one
Kira Davis
Dec 12, 2025

Kira and Amelia take an audience request from Kira’s husband and head over to the BET+ to review ‘Christmas By Design.’

Will David help Tuesday find the hacker who leaked her top-secret designs?

Will Tuesday recover in time for the Christmas Eve launch?

Will Tuesday’s mom’s book-club friend’s daughter’s boyfriend ever face justice?

Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:

  • Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce

  • Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance

  • Christmas Tree Topper for best performance

Drop your choices in the comments!

