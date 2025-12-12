Ep.9 Christmas By Design: Tuesday’s mom’s book-club friend’s daughter’s boyfriend is the villain

Kira and Amelia take an audience request from Kira’s husband and head over to the BET+ to review ‘Christmas By Design.’
Will David help Tuesday find the hacker who leaked her top-secret designs?
Will Tuesday recover in time for the Christmas Eve launch?
Will Tuesday’s mom’s book-club friend’s daughter’s boyfriend ever face justice?
Kira and Amelia answer all your questions and hand out episode awards:
Robert A. Baron Villain Award for the most dastardly villain the film could produce
Christmas Ham Award for the most over-the-top, entertaining performance
Christmas Tree Topper for best performance
Drop your choices in the comments!
Subscribe to all the things. Like and leave a review. That’s what any good Christmasland resident would do.
#cheesychristmasmovies #christmas #gaf #hallmark #romance
YouTube