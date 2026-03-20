This morning, Kira and I went live to announce the winners of the Final Four round.

There were some surprises!

Voting opens Monday, and the choices are TOUGH.

ACTOR:

Kristoffer Polaha vs. Ryan Paevey

ACTRESS:

Jen Lilley vs. Lacey Chabert

PLOT:

Mistaken Identity vs. Road Trip

One of the biggest twists was with the tropes. We had a tie!

An equal 50/50 split of votes between Falling & Being Caught and Decorating Cookies

A runoff is taking place between those two on X and Instagram.

The winner will face Important Town Event

Voting opens Monday here on Substack!

Subscribe now using the March Madness discount – or even activate a free trial to vote.

With margins this small, every vote counts!

Amelia