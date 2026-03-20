Final Four Results!
Who is headed to the finals?
This morning, Kira and I went live to announce the winners of the Final Four round.
There were some surprises!
Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Voting opens Monday, and the choices are TOUGH.
ACTOR:
Kristoffer Polaha vs. Ryan Paevey
ACTRESS:
Jen Lilley vs. Lacey Chabert
PLOT:
Mistaken Identity vs. Road Trip
One of the biggest twists was with the tropes. We had a tie!
An equal 50/50 split of votes between Falling & Being Caught and Decorating Cookies
A runoff is taking place between those two on X and Instagram.
The winner will face Important Town Event
Voting opens Monday here on Substack!
Subscribe now using the March Madness discount – or even activate a free trial to vote.
With margins this small, every vote counts!
Amelia
Journey to Christmasland with Kira and Amelia is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.