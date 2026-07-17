Recently, Great American Media celebrated its fifth birthday.

When the channel was first announced, we were…skeptical? Cautiously optimistic? The original podcast was a Hallmark show, but not all of their movies were delivering the same magic that had made us fall in love with it in the first place.

Five years after its launch, Great American Media stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved through a clear vision, disciplined execution, and an unwavering commitment to serving America’s most passionate audience with stories rooted in faith, family, hope, and joy. -Great American Media in recent press release

So, we gave “Christmas at the Drive In” a try – and felt like we were home.

Here are a few other favorite GAF movies we’ve watched over the years:

Bringing Christmas Home – A professor of military history teams with an antique store owner to find the original owner of a historic WWII uniform and the love letters left in its pockets. I couldn’t stop fact-checking the historical details, but I still loved it. Journey to Christmas – In a charity press tour, a model ends up stranded by bad weather at the family home of the driver she hired to help her during the week. B&B Merry: A travel blogger is invited by Graham to a Christmas getaway at his family's small bed and breakfast. It is facing tough competition from a hotel resort.

And, last but not least, the Prince in Paradise series.

Don’t forget, Torovian Ambassador Adrian Powers (ok, he’s the writer & director of the movies, but I think “ambassador” is fair) joined us for a conversation, too!

What’s your favorite Great American movie?

Happy birthday to a great channel, and here’s to many more!