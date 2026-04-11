Great American Family is staying true to their brand - literally - with their latest campaign - America Sings the Anthem.

Remember when you used to fall asleep to the sounds of late night television? How did you know when it was time to get up and move to the bed?

The anthem started playing!

For a myriad of reasons, our anthem has faded into the background in the last couple of decades. Besides being a patriotic reminder, it was a unifying element of our culture. It was a connector, giving us a common thread.

It was an alarm and a soft, warm blanket.

Now Great American is doing their part to make the anthem great again. They’ve announced an anthem contest - Great American will be playing the anthem throughout their programming platforms in celebration of America’s 250th. They are calling for submissions from anyone and everyone interested in giving it a shot.

A Nationwide Celebration of Voice and Patriotism We’re inviting individuals and groups including churches, schools, choirs, military families, and communities, to share their rendition of the National Anthem. Selected finalists will be featured across Great American Media platforms as part of an ongoing celebration of our nation’s history! Why Participate? • Celebrate America’s 250th • Share your voice with the country • Reignite patriotism • Be part of restoring tradition

What do you think? Do you have what it takes to be a Great American anthem singer?

Should Amelia and Kira make a submission?

Good luck to all who shoot for the stars…and stripes.

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