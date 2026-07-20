How can you watch those movies? They’re all the same!

It’s a common refrain I hear when people discover my love for the Hallmark genre of Christmas movies. We here at the show, of course, refer to that as ‘Christmasland.’

We hear it all the time. A top complaint about the genre is that every movie just seems like a slightly different version of the next. Same plot. Same conventions. Same conflict and same resolution.

The undercover prince stranded in Small Town, CT falls in love with the local innkeeper.

The busy businesswoman needs to demolish a family-owned bakery for a new development but there’s a twist…she falls in love with bakery owner’s son.

The celebrity athlete has to take dance lessons from an irritated dance studio owner struggling to pay rent by Christmas Eve and…stop me if you’ve heard this one…they fall in love.

Yes, of course. The variations are limited. The plots are thin. The dialogue feels generic and the ending is always the same.

But that is the entire point of the genre. In a world where the bad news cycle never rests and so much is out of our control, it’s nice to sit down to a piece of entertainment that feels like slipping on a fuzzy bathrobe and curling up on the couch.

In Christmasland, there are no hard feelings. No one walks away with a grudge. Every conflict is solved with love and respect and within the prerequisite 90 minute window. Characters don’t wound each other intentionally and misunderstandings always end in forgiveness.

In Christmasland, everyone gets what they want…the blue ribbon, the new job, the historical site designation…whatever it is they dream of, they can achieve with the help of loyal family and a quirky new friend or two.

In Christmasland, every idea is a good idea. Even the bad ideas eventually end up turning into good ideas once the appropriate lessons are learned.

In Christmasland, good deeds do go unpunished.

In Christmasland, love is never a gamble.

In Christmasland, you can always find a cup of hot chocolate when you need it and no one is ever alone.

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These movies aren’t winning any Oscars (although we give our own awards here on the show and they’re very, very important in their own right). They aren’t breaking any new ground or posing any complicated questions.

That isn’t their function.

They are here to remind us that it is nice to see nice things, and think on nice things, and share nice things with nice people. No hidden agendas, no jarring cultural messages, no ambiguity.

These movies may be all the same, but that’s kind of the point.

*We love having a reason to stay in the Christmas spirit all year round. If you feel the same way, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. You’ll have access to bonus content and our summer series. Merry Christmas!