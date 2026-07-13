Amelia and I have been working out how we can take a Christmasland trip of some type in the coming months. A Hallmark cruise? Tour some locations? Christmas festivals?

We’re still thinking about it, but if you’re in the mood to check up on the Christmasland crowd, Hallmark has just the thing. The beloved movie channel is launching a two-week Hallmark Stars Live stage tour that will include some of your favorite actors and actresses.

Hallmark favorite Nikki DeLoach will play host. JTC fans will remember her from our episode on A Grand Ole Opry Chrismas, also starring Kristoffer Polaha.

The tour will weave through five cities each week, with various guest stars each week.

Week One - Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, Jonathan Bennett, Tamera Mowry-Housley

7/22 Carteret, NJ Carteret Performing Arts Center

7/23 Woonsocket, RI Stadium Theater

7/24 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

7/25 Albany, NY Palace Theater

7/26 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Week Two - Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell

7/29 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

7/30 Northfield, OH Northfield Park Racino

7/31 Detroit, MI Fisher Theater

8/1 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theater

8/2 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater Share

Hallmark promises an “intimate 90-minute show [that] brings together the Leading Ladies and Leading Men of Hallmark for never before heard stories, behind the scenes moments, heartfelt conversations, and plenty of laughter.” Depending on the city, ticket prices vary from the $60 range to deluxe VIP packages in the $300 range. Tickets can be purchased through each individual venue.

The older I get, the more I think life is too short to worry about what seems silly to other people. I say, if you want to do something like this, you should absolutely do it. How many people get the opportunity to personally see their favorite stars? Hallmark fans have the privilege of accessibility. And, as we navigate a society still smarting from the isolation of the COVID era, I can’t find any fault in getting out and having a nice time watching people you admire tell stories about the movies you admire, with other people who admire the same things.

Make an evening of it. Have a nice dinner. Get a hotel room nearby.

Treat yoself!

We’ll keep you posted on our own travel plans.

*We love having a reason to stay in the Christmas spirit all year round. If you feel the same way, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription. You’ll have access to bonus content and our summer series. Merry Christmas!